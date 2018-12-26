Kerry property market remains strong in 2018

There was a 2% increase in the average price of a house in Kerry in the last three months of this year.

According to the Irish Independent / Real Estate Alliance Average House Price Index, which is based on sales prices and was published today, a three-bedroom semi-detached house in the county this month cost €222,500, up 2.3% since September.

According to Paul Stephenson of auctioneers Sherry FitzGerald Stephenson Crean, Tralee, demand for both new and used homes in Kerry has continued to increase over the past 12 months.





He says, despite no new homes for sale in Tralee at present, prospective house buyers are still on the lookout for a property in both urban and rural areas in the county.

Mr Stephenson adds the slowdown of property price increases in Dublin has not yet reached Kerry.