Kerry promoted as tourist destination in Italy

Kerry has been promoted as a tourist destination for holidaymakers from Italy.

Tourism Ireland highlighted Kerry at an event in Milan attended by travel and lifestyle journalists, bloggers and influencers.

Kingdom Food Tours was at the event, which involved a full day of presentations, networking, as well as a cooking demo and a whiskey tasting.

Tourism Ireland has twinned Italy with the Dingle Peninsula for 2020, so Tourism Ireland in Italy will place a special focus on promoting Dingle and Kerry.

392,000 Italians visited Ireland in 2019.