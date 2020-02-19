Kerry promoted as tourist destination in Italy

By
radiokerrynews
-
Tourism Ireland in Italy highlighted the island of Ireland, and the many great reasons for Italian holidaymakers to visit in 2020, at an event in Milan attended by around 100 travel and lifestyle journalists and bloggers, as well as leading Italian tour operators. PIC SHOWS: Ornella Gamacchio, Tourism Ireland; Cristina Gambaro (journalist); Giulia Visciani, Kingdom Food Tours, at an event for journalists and bloggers in Milan. Pic – Tourism Ireland (no repro fee)

Kerry has been promoted as a tourist destination for holidaymakers from Italy.

Tourism Ireland highlighted Kerry at an event in Milan attended by travel and lifestyle journalists, bloggers and influencers.

Kingdom Food Tours was at the event, which involved a full day of presentations, networking, as well as a cooking demo and a whiskey tasting.

Tourism Ireland has twinned Italy with the Dingle Peninsula for 2020, so Tourism Ireland in Italy will place a special focus on promoting Dingle and Kerry.

392,000 Italians visited Ireland in 2019.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR