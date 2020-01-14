Kerry promoted at one of Germany’s biggest travel fairs

Kerry is being promoted at one of the biggest travel fairs in Germany.

Tourism Ireland has kicked off its 2020 German programme of promotions at the CMT holiday exhibition in Stuttgart this week.

They’re joined by 17 tourism businesses including Destination Kerry.

CMT attracts more than 260,000 visitors, or potential holidaymakers for Ireland, looking for ideas and suggestions for their next holiday.

It also attracts leading tour operators and travel agents, as well as travel and lifestyle journalists, during the nine-day event.