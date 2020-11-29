Kerry project recognised for innovation in European Language Label Awards

A Kerry project which aims to help communication with refugees and migrants who don’t speak English has won a major award.

VOCAL IN NEED is led in Ireland by IT Tralee, in partnership with a consortium of Vocational Education and Training institutions from eight countries.

It designed online training and a smartphone app for both security and non-governmental organisation staff to be able to communicate with refugees.

VOCAL IN NEED is among the winners in the annual European Language Label Awards, which celebrate communities, organisations, and volunteers in language teaching, learning, and promotion.

Project coordinator Kristin Brogan of IT Tralee says they’re very happy and proud to be one of the winners.