Kerry professor seeking parents and GPs to take part in children’s health study

A Kerry professor is seeking parents and GPs to take part in a research project on children’s health.

Professor Eilish McAuliffe, Professor of Health Systems in UCD, says COVID-19 has raised concerns that parents might avoid or delay bringing a child to a doctor or to hospital.

The research project, which has been ongoing for five years, has tracked children’s attendance at general practitioners and hospitals, to better understand what influences parents’ attitudes in relation to getting care for their children.

Professor McAuliffe, who’s originally from Castleisland, says children need rapid access to specialised care as their health deteriorates quicker than that of an adult.

She says the project has a number of elements.

To get in contact:

[email protected]

Twitter: CUPIDireland

