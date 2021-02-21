Kerry Professor becomes first female Head of College in STEM at UCC

A Kerry Professor has become the first female Head of College in STEM at UCC.

Professor Sarah Culloty, from Firies, has been appointed Head of the College of Science, Engineering and Food Science at University College Cork.

Professor Culloty will lead a team of 600 academic and research staff, as well as over 5,000 students in the STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

She says she’s delighted to be appointed as the first female Head of College, and that STEM will continue to play a pivotal role in the world’s economic recovery once we begin to return to post-pandemic normality.