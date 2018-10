There’s a strong Kerry connection to the new documentary about Katie Taylor.

Aideen O’Sullivan, the film’s producer, is from Dingle, while her parents Eamonn and Maureen are originally from Ballyduff.

Former World Amateur champion Katie Taylor last weekend extended her unbeaten record in the professional ranks to 11.





The 2012 Olympic champion retained her WBA and IBF world lightweight titles with a unanimous points win over Cindy Serrano in Boston.