Kerry principal says rush to introduce Summer Provision Scheme causing confusion

A Kerry principal says the rush to introduce an expanded scheme to support students with additional needs is causing confusion.

An ERSI report has shown that vulnerable children may have regressed greatly in their education and development due to the length of time away from the supports provided by schools.

The Department of Education has expanded the July Provision Programme; the Summer Provision Programme will be available to more students as the categories of need are expanded.

However, Principal of St Oliver’s National School in Killarney, Rory Darcy says it has taken a long time to organise and there is now a rush to have everything in place in participating schools for Monday.

He says there are also issues with transport for children in rural areas: