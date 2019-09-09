Kerry principal says Education Department needs to formulate school policy surrounding time off for local events

A Kerry principal says the Department of Education needs to formulate a policy for schools surrounding time off to mark cultural events and traditions.

Some schools in the Listowel area give half-days to coincide with the Harvest Racing Festival which began yesterday and runs until Saturday.

However, this has had an impact in the past on the availability of after-school buses for some students.

One parent says her son, who attends Coláiste na Ríochta in Listowel, was left without a bus on a number of afternoons during previous Harvest Festivals because the after-school bus had departed earlier to take home students from the town’s other secondary schools who had got half-days, while her son’s school had opened for the full day.

She’s praised Coláiste na Ríochta’s efforts to help her son.

Radio Kerry News has contacted Bus Éireann for a comment.

Coláiste na Ríochta reopened earlier last month to provide more time off this festival week in an effort and help address this problem.

Principal Stephen Goulding says the Department of Education on a national level should develop a policy for schools surrounding traditions, including half-days, to mark local cultural events.

Mr Goulding says national and secondary schools in the Listowel area should look at discussions to reach an agreement on time off to mark the racing festival, that’ll be in the best interests of parents and students, who have to deal with heavy traffic this week.

He’s also conscious that secondary schools are obliged to open for 167 days of the year and this needs to be considered in any local agreement and national policy.