Kerry principal says earlier availability of Leaving Cert results online lessened student tension

A Kerry principal says the earlier availability of Leaving Cert results online has lessened student tension.

Principal of Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Denis Kerins says the earlier release of results online means most know their results when the visit the Rathmore school.

Almost 1,900 Kerry students received their Leaving Certificate results earlier today, among the 59,000 students nationwide.

Mr Kerins says, while the school offers post-Leaving Certificate support, most students opted to check the results in the privacy of their own home.

More students than ever are doing higher level subjects, but there’s been an increase in students failing ordinary level maths.

These students in the Rathmore school told Radio Kerry they didn’t worry about the results immediately after sitting the exams in June.