Kerry principal asking parents to keep school informed about positive COVID results

A Kerry principal is asking parents to keep their school informed when there are positive COVID-19 test results.

Parents and guardians of children in a Kerry school yesterday received a letter from the Department of Public Health, informing them that their children are deemed close contacts of a confirmed case.

The letter sent yesterday said a case of COVID-19 in the school was confirmed, a public health risk assessment was undertaken and the recipients’ children have been identified as close contacts.

The letter advised parents to ensure children restrict their movements for 14 days, during which period the HSE will issue further advice and refer the close contact for a COVID test.

The school principal confirmed to Radio Kerry that only one class is currently affected, however, they say that’s not to say it won’t change.

They say the school is working with public health and will be guided by the department’s advice.

However, the principal says things can change rapidly, and they’re relying on the co-operation of parents to keep the school in the loop in relation to positive COVID-19 results.

Only the children identified as close contacts have to restrict their movements and not their siblings.