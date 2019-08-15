Kerry primary school selected for Hot School Meals Pilot Project

A school in Kerry has been selected for the Hot School Meals Pilot Project.

Scoil Mhuire in Brosna is one of 36 primary schools nationally selected for the scheme.

The initiative will benefit 6,600 students nationwide and will provide a hot meal for primary school children on a pilot basis from September.

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty made the announcement today and says children who benefit from a daily nutritious hot dinner have greater focus and better learning outcomes.