Kerry primary school pupils invited to take part in Summer Stars Reading Adventure

By
radiokerrynews
-
Cathaoirleach Kerry County Council, Cllr Niall Kelleher launches Summer Stars, the national reading programme. From left, Kathleen Rice, Librarian, Eamon Burke, Librarian, Noirín O’Keeffe, Senior Executive Librarian and Tommy O’Connor Kerry County Librarian. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan

Kerry primary school pupils are being urged to take part in a free reading programme.

The Summer Stars Reading Adventure will run from now until the end of August.

Each year Kerry Library runs this programme to promote reading during the holidays and to encourage children to engage with books.

Each child will receive their own reading card to record their progress and a reward stamp for each book they complete.

An awards ceremony will take place at the end of the programme in the various Kerry libraries.

