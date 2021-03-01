Kerry primary school principal says she’s delighted to see children back in classroom

A Kerry primary school principal says she’s delighted to see children back in the classroom.

Principal of Firies National School, Claire Doyle, says the staff are thrilled to welcome back the younger half of their pupils.

The first four years of primary school, as well as Leaving Cert students, returned to the classroom today for the first time since before the Christmas holidays.

Claire Doyle says it’s great to hear the children’s laughter in the corridors again.

These parents in Firies were also delighted to see their children return to school, despite some lingering apprehension.