A Kerry priest has called for an increase in the number of people allowed to attend funerals.

Fr Kevin McNamara, parish priest of Moyvane and Knockanure, said large churches are safely able to accommodate more mourners that the 10 currently allowed under COVID-19 restrictions.

Fr McNamara said it is heartbreaking for families not to be able to say goodbye to their loved ones.

He’s calling on the Government to increase the number of mourners allowed at a funeral to 25 where church size allows.