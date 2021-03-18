Kerry priest calls on Government to allow 25 attend funerals

A Kerry priest has called on the Government to allow 25 people to attend funerals when level 5 restrictions are eased.

Fr Gearóid Walsh, parish priest of Ballymacelligot near Tralee, described the current restrictions which only allow ten people to attend a funeral as cruel.

Yesterday, in his St Patrick’s Day homily, the Catholic Archbishop of Dublin, Dermot Farrell said limits in relation to funerals are tolerable only in the most extreme circumstances, and for the shortest possible period.

Fr Walsh said it makes no sense when some churches can accommodate up to 1,500 people, to curtail numbers so severely.

He said 25 is a reasonable number and allows all immediate family to attend funerals.