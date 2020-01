There will be a strong Kerry presence at a national protest against 5G today.

That’s according to Tralee woman Mags O’Sullivan, who’s taking part in the protest at St Stephen’s Green in Dublin this afternoon.

She says the aim of the protest is to encourage more research to be conducted on the potential effects of 5G, prior to widespread use.

Ms O’Sullivan says a large contingent from the county has travelled up to take part.