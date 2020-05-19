Kerry politicians call for wood pigeon shooting ban to be reversed immediately

Two Kerry politicians are calling for a decision to ban the shooting of wood pigeons over the coming months to be reversed immediately.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has announced that from May 31st to September 1st the birds can’t be controlled by shooting; it says this is based on new scientific evidence.

Independent Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says this is the only really effective way for tillage farmers of controlling the birds and protecting their crops.

He said Heritage Minister Josepha Madigan was going on a solo run on the issue and not engaging with those affected by it.

Deputy Healy-Rae is seeking for the scientific evidence to be published so it can be scrutinised.

Fianna Fáil Cllr. Fionnán Fitzgerald says wood pigeons are capable of destroying acres of crops and is calling on Minister Madigan to engage with the tillage industry.