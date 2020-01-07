Kerry Politicians to Boycott RIC Commemoration – January 7th, 2020

By
Admin
-

The Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Fianna Fáil’s Niall Kelleher and Norma Moriarty, will boycott the ceremony to commemorate the Royal Irish Constabulary and Dublin Metropolitan Police. Cllr Norma Moriarty explained why to Jerry.

