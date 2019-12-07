Kerry politician calls for education about dangers of drugs

A Kerry politician is calling for education about the harm of drugs.

Sonny Foran, Aontú General Election candidate for Kerry, was speaking after it emerged that Cork city is in the grips of a drugs epidemic.

Mr Foran says that the issues facing the people of Cork are also being faced in Kerry and across the country.

He has called for tougher sentencing for those who deal in misery and death.

Sonny Foran also says that a school-based programme to educate young people of the dangers of drugs is of paramount importance.