Kerry political parties preparing for May’s local elections

Political parties in Kerry are preparing for the next May’s local elections, while independent candidate 23-year-old Jackie Healy-Rae Junior has also declared he will run.

Both Fianna Fail and Sinn Féin held conventions to select candidates for the Dingle area last evening.

Fianna Fáil held their convention in Milltown last evening.





Both sitting councillor Michael O’Shea and Breandán Fitzgerald went before the convention and were selected to run for the Dingle area in next May’s local elections.

The Sinn Féin convention took place in Lispole and Robert Brosnan was ratified by the members to run in the Dingle area.

Robert Brosnan said it is a “great honour” to be selected and will work to representation the best for people.

Independent Jackie Healy-Rae Junior will also run in the local elections.

He says he has always been interested in politics and has been exposed to the world of politics and the public eye through his work with his father Deputy Michael Healy-Rae.

Jackie Healy-Rae Junior will run in the Castleisland area in the local elections.