Kerry polio survivors urged to sign up to national register

Polio survivors from Kerry are being urged to sign up to a national register.

The polio epidemic hit Ireland in the 1940s and 1950s.

This disease caused fever, vomiting and muscle stiffness in babies and children; in severe cases it also caused permanent paralysis.

Development Officer of Polio Survivors Ireland, Emma Clarke Conway says some people who contracted polio, spent years in hospital undergoing rehabilitation or on machines to help them to breathe.

Polio has now been eradicated due to a vaccine, which was rolled out in the 1950s.

Emma Clarke Conway explains how joining the National Polio Register can benefit Kerry survivors:

People can join the National Polio Register on www.polio.ie, by calling 01 889 8920 or emailing [email protected].