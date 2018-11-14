Kerry Ploughing Association hold AGM

The Kerry Ploughing Association is setting its sights on next year’s National Ploughing Championships.

The association recently held it’s AGM in the Kilmoyley Community Centre.

Chair of the association and National Ploughing Association Director, Thomas Healy congratulated the six societies in the county for holding their own successful matches.





He also congratulated Michael O’Halloran who won a bronze medal in the Five Nations contest in Derry and those who competed at the National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore.

The following officers were elected at the AGM:

President: Eamon Flynn

Vice Presidents: Tom Barrett, Phil Healy, Luke Keane, Jimmy Lawlor, Michael P Donegan and James Healy

Chair and NPA Director: Thomas Healy

Vice Chair: Michael O’Halloran

Secretary; Brendan Blackwell

Treasurer: Michael McCarthy

Safety Officer: Michael Fitzmaurice

PRO: Tom O’Mahony

Committee: Members of the six ploughing societies in Kerry: Abbeydorney, Ardfert, Ballyheigue, Causeway, Ballyduff and Killarney