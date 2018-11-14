Kerry Ploughing Association hold AGM

The Kerry Ploughing Association is setting its sights on next year’s National Ploughing Championships.
The association recently held it’s AGM in the Kilmoyley Community Centre.
Chair of the association and National Ploughing Association Director, Thomas Healy congratulated the six societies in the county for holding their own successful matches.
He also congratulated Michael O’Halloran who won a bronze medal in the Five Nations contest in Derry and those who competed at the National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore.
The following officers were elected at the AGM:
President: Eamon Flynn
Vice Presidents: Tom Barrett, Phil Healy, Luke Keane, Jimmy Lawlor, Michael P Donegan and James Healy
Chair and NPA Director: Thomas Healy
Vice Chair: Michael O’Halloran
Secretary; Brendan Blackwell
Treasurer: Michael McCarthy
Safety Officer: Michael Fitzmaurice
PRO: Tom O’Mahony
Committee: Members of the six ploughing societies in Kerry: Abbeydorney, Ardfert, Ballyheigue, Causeway, Ballyduff and Killarney