Kerry plants second highest number of trees in 2018

Kerry planted the second highest number of trees in Ireland last year.

That’s according to the Forest Statistics 2019 report from the Department of Agriculture.

It shows that 332 hectares of trees were planted in 2018 in Kerry; 175 hectares were planted by farmers and 158 hectares by non-farmers.





177 hectares were conifers and 155 were broadleaf species.

Since 2017, more non-farmers are planting trees in Kerry.

There were 10,558 metres of private grant-aided forest roads built in Kerry last year.

12% of Kerry or over 57,500 hectares in the county is covered by forest.