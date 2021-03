A Kerry photographer has won a national award for his work.

Domnick Walsh was recognised at the annual Press Photographers Association of Ireland Awards, where he was given a merit award for this photo titled “Tis a Dog’s Life When You’re Fenced In”.

The photograph features Milo the dog, who’s poked his head through a white fence.

You can see Domnick’s picture on the Radio Kerry website and hear him on the Saturday Supplement with Joe McGill each month.