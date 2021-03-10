Kerry photographer nominated in world’s most prestigious photojournalism competition

Kerry man and Sportsfile photographer Stephen McCarthy has been nominated in the world’s most prestigious photojournalism competition.

The Cahersiveen man’s image entitled ‘Home Training’ has been nominated in the ‘Sports, Singles’ category at the 2021 World Press Photo Contest.

The image was taken last May and features the then 87-year-old master’s athlete Pat Naughton maintaining his daily training regime at his home in Nenagh, County Tipperary.

Stephen McCarthy says it’s a huge honour to be nominated; the winners will be announced on April 15th.