Kerry pharmacist says profession has received no direct communication from health agencies on coronavirus

A Kerry pharmacist says his profession has received no direct communication from the HSE or the Department of Health in relation to the coronavirus.

Jack Shanahan of Haven Pharmacy Shanahan’s in Castleisland took to researching online to find out the best advice to give, due to the lack of correspondence.

Mr Shanahan says there’s high demand for hand-gels and face masks, which has resulted in numerous pharmacies running out of these supplies.

He does expect the HSE or Department of Health to make direct contact, as the coronavirus continues to spread across Europe.

Jack Shanahan says pharmacies are the first port of call for many people, and says they need to have the relevant information to best advise them: