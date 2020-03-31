Kerry pharmacist feels over 70s not adhering to cocooning

A Kerry pharmacist feels some over 70s aren’t adhering to the message about cocooning.

The Government advised last Friday that everyone aged over 70 or those who are extremely medically vulnerable shouldn’t leave their homes at all for two weeks, not even go to the shops.

Jack Shanahan of Haven Pharmacy Shanahans, Castleisland says some people are not getting this message.

He says it’s not just happening in Kerry, but all over the country, having spoken to other pharmacists.

He says he’s not trying to be patronising, but says it’s extremely important older people play their part.