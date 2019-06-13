Kerry people waiting up to 3 years for public cataract surgery

People in Kerry are waiting up to 3 years for public cataract surgery.

That is according to an annual survey of eye services carried out by optometrists.

The Association of Optometrists Ireland found the average wait for cataract surgery nationally is 29 months.

The survey shows that people in Kerry who are referred to the Hospital Eye Service due to cataract, wait on average 36 months between their referral and having the surgery to restore sight.

That compares to a wait of less than 3 months for people in the county who can afford to pay for private care for the same operation.

There’s been an increase in the amount of people travelling to Northern Ireland for the operation and among them are Kerry people, according to the survey.

Meanwhile it also found, Kerry children who are referred to the HSE Eye Clinics have to wait 9 months before they have an eye examination which could be carried out immediately by optometrists in the community.

Cork has the longest waiting lists for patients, with people in the South West of the county waiting up to 60 months.

The shortest delay was in the constituency of Sligo and Leitrim at 14 months, where an award-winning scheme is in place.