Kerry people urged to take part in online mindfulness and yoga sessions

Kerry people are being urged to take part in a series of online mindfulness and yoga sessions.

It’s part of the Keep Well Kerry campaign, and is a collaboration between a number of organisations including Kerry County Council, Kerry Mental Health Association, and Jigsaw Kerry.

The free online events will run each weekday from next Monday (November 30th) to December 18th.

The mindfulness sessions take place from 11 – 11.15am with Susan Barrett, and the chair yoga with Maeve Ferris will be from 2 – 2.15pm.

Anyone can watch the live sessions on the Healthy Kerry website at www.healthykerry.ie or the Facebook page @healthycountykerry.