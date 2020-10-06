Kerry people urged to take part in GOAL jersey day

GOAL is urging Kerry people to show their colours and raise funds for the world’s poorest people.

The charity’s annual Jersey Day will take place on October 9th and people are asked to wear their favourite jersey; last year €150,000 was raised.

The money raised will go to 13 communities around the world facing extreme poverty and crisis; so far this year, GOAL has reached over 17 million people with COVID-19 supports.





Schools, businesses and organisations across Kerry are all being asked to take part.

To sign up to GOAL Jersey Day, please click here