Kerry people urged to swim only where there’s a lifeguard this weekend

People in Kerry are being urged to swim only where there’s a lifeguard this weekend.

Water Safety Ireland is making the appeal, as there’s a higher risk of drowning due to a new moon and cool waters.

They say the new moon will cause strong rip currents that can quickly take a person away from shore, and survival time is greatly reduced due to cooler water temperatures.





Walkers are also being urged to be cautious about becoming stranded, as lower tides will expose even greater areas of the coastline.

Lifeguard season begins this weekend on Kerry beaches and Water Safety Ireland’s Roger Sweeney has this advice for people: