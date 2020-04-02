Kerry people urged to support initiatives for frontline workers

People across Kerry are being urged to support a number of initiatives for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Green Wave is a movement set up by Kelly Crichton of Elite Event Management in Killarney, which organises events such as the Ring of Beara Cycle and the Quest Adventure Race Series.

A fundraiser for equipment for staff and patients of University Hospital Kerry has also been established.

There are three parts to the Green Wave – paying it forward by making a donation on their GoFundMe page to buy a cup of coffee for a frontline worker.

People can show their support by wearing green clothes every Friday and sharing that on social media with #thegreenwave, and they can also spread the Green Wave by telling others about it.

The campaign has already raised nearly €8,000, and coffees have been delivered to University Hospital Kerry, the Bon Secours, Tralee, and Killarney Community Hospital, as well as others in Cork, Limerick, and Dublin.

Among the Kerry businesses filling coffees are the Shire in Killarney, and Maddens and the Bookshelf in Tralee.

Meanwhile Origin Protein Bars, Firies also have a Fuel the Healthcare Workers campaign.

People who want to donate can buy a box on their website and they’ll ship it to a hospital of choice; they’ll also donate one free for every four boxes sold.

Another fundraiser set up by Padraig Healy on GoFundMe is seeking to fund equipment for University Hospital Kerry to help staff and patients.

It aims to finance communication devices for doctor/nurse/patient/family liaising to lessen the use of personal protective equipment, as well as improved rest areas, and food hampers for staff who have had their movements restricted.