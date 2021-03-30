Kerry people urged to stop spread of COVID this Easter

People in Kerry are being urged to stay home and stay safe this Easter.

As the bank holiday approaches, the HSE, Gardaí and Kerry County Council are reminding people to adhere to public health guidelines adding that there can be no gatherings or celebrations indoors.

Director of Public Health for Cork and Kerry Dr Anne Sheahan, says the country is close to ramping up the vaccination programme and we need to hold on just a bit longer.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen appealed to everyone to make every effort to limit the spread of coronavirus saying that he appreciates that people are frustrated and anxious to return to some normality.