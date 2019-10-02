Kerry people being urged to heed Storm Lorenzo weather warning

The Local Co-ordination Group in Kerry will meet again today to discuss planning for Storm Lorenzo.

The group includes Kerry County Council, Gardai, the HSE and the emergency services.

Met Eireann has issued a status orange weather warning for Kerry from 6 o’clock on Thursday evening to 3 o’clock on Friday morning.

Significant south-westerly winds with gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour with a likelihood of flooding and damage in coastal areas are being forecast.

People are being asked to ensure items such as wheelie bins, garden furniture and trampolines are secured or stored away.

Media, Communications and Customer Relations Officer with Kerry County Council, Owen O’Shea is urging people to heed the warnings: