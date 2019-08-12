Kerry people urged give views on new rules governing control of dogs

Kerry people are being urged have their say on new rules governing the control of dogs in Ireland.

The Department of Rural and Community Development is reviewing the measures currently in place for all breeds of dogs, as well as specific breeds, in order to protect the public.

As part of the public consultation, a document posing 10 questions is available for people to fill out and return to the Department by the 6th of September.

Among the areas the public’s views are being sought on are the sale of dogs, the specific breeds list, and keeping dogs on leads in public.