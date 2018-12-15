Kerry people urged to give blood to maintain supplies over the festive period

People are being urged to give blood in Kerry in order to maintain supplies over the festive period.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service has expressed concerns over supplies running low and they are calling on donors to make a special effort to give blood.

Over 10,000 donations are needed between now and January 6th.





Two clinics will take place in the Listowel Arms Hotel on Monday (Dec 17th) and Tuesday (Dec 18th).

They will run from 5 to 8 o’clock on both evenings.

Mid-west manager of the Irish Blood Transfusion Service Aileen Browne, is appealing to people to attend the Kerry clinics.