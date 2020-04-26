Kerry people urged to ensure hearing aids are in good working order

An audiologist is urging Kerry people to ensure their hearing aids are in good working order, particularly if they are currently cocooning.

Hidden Hearing is offering to post out free replacement batteries for hearing aids to anyone who needs them, even if they aren’t a customer of the company.

Caroline Hogan, a senior audiologist with Hidden Hearing in Munster, is advising people to avail of this offer.

She says good hearing is essential for people cocooning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding it can be stressful for people when their hearing aid batteries run out.

Ms Hogan is urging families to ensure their relatives’ hearing aids are in good order: