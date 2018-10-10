Kerry people urged to dispose of unused or out of date medicines

Kerry people are being urged to use a free service to dispose of unused or out of date medicines.

The annual DUMP or Dispose of Unused Medicines Properly campaign is running until the 10th of November.

Almost all pharmacies in Kerry are taking part, and are encouraging people to return unwanted or out of date medicines to them, so they can be disposed of safely and properly.





Pharmacist Louise Creed, says storing large quantities of medication at home can pose a risk of accidental poisonings, particularly in children.

She says there’s also an environmental aspect to this campaign: