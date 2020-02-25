Kerry people urged to dispose unused or out of date medicines

Kerry people are being urged to use a free service to dispose of unused or out of date medicines.

The DUMP or Dispose of Unused Medicines Properly campaign is organised locally by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare; it will run until April 4th.

Almost all pharmacies in Kerry are taking part.

Members of the public are being encouraged to return unwanted or out of date medicines to pharmacies to be disposed of safely and properly.

In 2018, more than four tonnes of medicines were safely disposed of as part of the campaign.