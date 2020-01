The South/South West Hospital Group is urging Kerry people to prevent the spread of flu by avoiding hospitals where possible.

People are being asked to also avoid congested emergency departments and contact GP surgeries by phone if concerned.

Illnesses such as colds, coughs and sore throats are often viral and can be treated at home with over-the-counter medications.

The hospital group is also advising people that it is still not too late to get the flu vaccine.