Kerry people taking part in national childcare protest

Kerry people involved in early years childcare will be among those taking part in a national protest in Dublin today.

The Early Years Alliance believes that thousands of educators, childcare providers and parents will take to the streets of the capital to demand a sustainable solution to the worsening childcare crisis.

The alliance includes the Association of Childhood Professionals, the Federation of Early Childhood Providers, SIPTU, the National Community Childcare Forum, Seas Suas and the National Childhood Network.

Among the issues that will be highlighted will be low wages for staff and high fees for parents.

A group from Kerry left from Tralee this morning to join the protest.