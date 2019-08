People in Kerry spend €238.52 a month on groceries.

AIB has released statistics on people’s spending habits based on the usage on the bank’s mobile app.

Nationally, the average spent in a supermarket is around 228 euro a month.

The data shows Kerry spends just over €62 a month on eating out and takeaways, around €85 on clothing and €9 on memberships.

The county spends €2.60 a month on charity.