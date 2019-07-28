Kerry people show solidarity with asylum seekers in generous donations

Over a thousand pieces of running equipment were donated by Kerry people to those living in direct provision centres.

The donations were made in an attempt to encourage those depending on social housing to take up running as a hobby.

The initiative was part of last weekend’s Run Killarney event involving the Sanctuary Runners group set up by Glenbeigh native, Graham Clifford.

Running shoes, tops, leggings, shorts, socks and other gear will now be distributed to Sanctuary Runner groups around the country.

According to Killarney Today, the project was launched last year to enable local runners to run in solidarity with those in direct provision and bring awareness to the system in which asylum seekers live.