Kerry people have shorter distance to travel to ED than other counties

New figures show that, on average, people in Kerry have a shorter distance to travel to an emergency department than some other counties.

The statistics compiled by Gamma show that the mean distance for Kerry residents to an ED is 29km, and the mean travel time is 30 minutes.

Carlow residents face the longest trip to an ED of any county, at 40 kilometres or a 37-minute drive.





CEO of Gamma, Feargal O’Neill says this information will help policy makers, particularly for rural areas where distances to services are an issue.