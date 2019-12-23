Kerry People Respond to Australia’s Weather Crisis – December 23rd, 2019

Irish people in Brisbane have responded to the plight of Australian farmers who have to deal with the unprecedented drought and soaring temperatures. Bernard Shanley from Tarbert and his partner Siobháin are among those who’ve helped.

Also responding to the crisis have been Richard Lenihan from Gneeveguilla and his wife Louise from Killarney. Richard and Louise organised a drought run to supply the town of Stanthorpe – three hours from Brisbane – to provide drinking water for humans and animals.

Eamonn Hickson spoke to Richard before he set off for Stanthorpe.