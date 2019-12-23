Kerry people help with drought relief in Australia

Kerry people are those helping in drought relief efforts in Australia.

The country is experiencing record high temperatures and wildfires due to one of the worst droughts on record.

Bernard Shanley from Tarbert and his partner Siobhain drove to Queensland to help those affected by fires and drought.

Meanwhile, Richard Lenihan from Gneeveguilla and his wife Louise from Killarney organised a drought run to Queensland to supply a nearby town with drinking water for the both the human and animal population.

The 83-vehicle convoy made the three-hour journey to the town of Stanthorpe over the weekend bringing water, supplies and cash donations.

Richard says temperatures are reaching over 40 degrees in the region: