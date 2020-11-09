Kerry people encouraged to be Winter Ready

The HSE, Kerry County Council and An Garda Siochana are encouraging people to be prepared for winter.

Be Winter Ready is an annual campaign involving the three bodies, which aims to raise public awareness about challenges the season can present.

The HSE, the council and local gardaí will be encouraging preparation around issues like road safety, preparing the home, health and wellbeing, advice for older people, and details of important emergency contacts.

People are also encouraged to compile important information and items now, including knowing your Eircode, having battery-powered lights in the event of power failures, and insulating external pipes.

Winter Ready fridge magnets will be distributed through the Kerry Public Participation Network (PPN) over the coming weeks, which includes local garda stations.

Garda Niall O’Connor from Tralee Garda Station outlines the benefit of the magnets.

The Winter Ready plan also provides information on how people can be better prepared for using the roads, including tips for pedestrians and drivers.

More information can be found at www.winterready.ie.