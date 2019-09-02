Kerry people encouraged to take part in 30 Day Food Challenge

Kerry people are being asked to change their shopping and eating habits during the month of September, in order to support local food producers and help save the planet.

The ’30 Day Food Challenge’ invites people to eat food that is 100 percent grown and produced on the island of Ireland.

Food producer Lisa Fingleton, who is based in Ballybunion, says householders can do their bit to reduce carbon, plastic, food waste and food miles.

She says the challenge, which is explained on their Facebood page, can help everyone in Kerry to be more sustainable in their food consumption.

Even small changes, she says, can make a big difference: