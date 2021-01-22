Kerry people encouraged to get involved in writing as Kerry County Council announces extension for writer in residence

People in Kerry are being encouraged to get involved in writing during the latest lockdown.

Kerry County Council’s writer in residence, Máire Holmes, will continue working with budding writers in the county for another 12 weeks, thanks to additional funding from Healthy Ireland’s Keep Well campaign.

Máire has been giving remote mentoring sessions for groups and individual writers as part of her residency for the past nine months, and is encouraging aspiring writers to get in touch.

She says that one positive aspect of the COVID-19 related lockdowns is that they’ve activated creativity in the people of Kerry.